LISTEN | Public petition to oppose driving licence fee renewal hike still in effect: AA

The proposal, as can be read in the gazette, includes a charge to motorists of R250 for online bookings to renew driving licences. This is for the booking only, excluding the actual cost of the licence, R700 for online registrations of motor vehicles, and R700 for online change of ownership of motor vehicles.

These fees are additional to transaction fees of R72 for every transaction performed at the RTMC and R99 for the delivery of driving licence cards if you want the card delivered to you.

Organisations including the Automobile Association (AA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have taken strong exception to the proposed fees.

However, the RTMC has recently come forward to say these public interest groups have misinterpreted the draft regulations, saying no new fees are being proposed but that these represent existing fees.