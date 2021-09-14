2021 Goodwood Revival set to enthral classic motorsport fans
Since 1997, the Goodwood Revival has celebrated the heritage of motorsport, taking a glorious step back in time to the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. For three days starting this Friday (September 17 to 19), cars and their owners, drivers and spectators will become part of this one-of-a-kind celebration as the glamour and style of motor racing’s heyday is recreated.
After a year’s absence due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the iconic Goodwood Revival returns in 2021 with many of its crowd-favourite races, including the two-part St Mary’s Trophy for 1950s saloon cars and the spectacular, high-speed Whitsun Trophy.
The world’s most valuable grid (six of the 30-car strong field are Ferrari 250 GT SWB models currently worth around R116,571,856 each) will line up on Friday as GT cars from the early 1960s race wheel-to-wheel into the dusk in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy, renamed in honour of the man known as “Mr Goodwood” who died last year aged 90.
On Saturday, spectators can look forward to an enthralling one-off addition to the 2021 schedule in the form of the John Whitmore Trophy, which will pit 30 classic Mini Coopers against each other in a two-driver contest designed to mark the car’s 60th anniversary.
“It is an absolute privilege to drive vintage vehicles,” says Goodwood regular, Rolex brand ambassador (the Swiss luxury watchmaker is a key supporter of the event) and nine-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Tom Kristensen. “Some of the cars are older than me, and you really get an in-depth feeling for how the technology has advanced and evolved over the generations. The Goodwood Revival gives us the opportunity to look back and celebrate the heritage of motorsport as well as its ongoing influence on society.”
The 2021 Goodwood Revival is incorporating new celebrations and viewing areas, as well as remembering special moments from Great Britain’s history. To commemorate the 1946 London Victory Parade, a motorcade of 150 military and civilian vehicles will take to the circuit on Sunday, led by a marching group that includes key workers from the armed and emergency services, so crucial to the continuing pandemic efforts. Away from the track, in admiration of the “make do and mend” mindset of previous generations, Woodcote Corner will showcase several restoration projects celebrating craftsmanship and sustainability.
“Goodwood is a very special place for me because I went there with my older brother, Jimmy, in 1954, when I was a wee boy,” says British three-time F1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart. “He won the Johnson Trophy, driving an Ecurie Ecosse Type C Jaguar, and I was there to applaud him. Later, during my career, I raced at Goodwood and it changed my path in life, ultimately giving me the opportunity to compete in Formula 1. What’s really special is the fact that my brother drove the exact track I did, and it is still the same for today’s drivers — it remains an incredible challenge,” 82-year-old Stewart concludes.
All of this year's Goodwood Revival action will be streamed live — and free of charge — on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel starting September 17 at 09h10.