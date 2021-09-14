2021 Goodwood Revival set to enthral classic motorsport fans

“It is an absolute privilege to drive vintage vehicles,” says Goodwood regular, Rolex brand ambassador (the Swiss luxury watchmaker is a key supporter of the event) and nine-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Tom Kristensen. “Some of the cars are older than me, and you really get an in-depth feeling for how the technology has advanced and evolved over the generations. The Goodwood Revival gives us the opportunity to look back and celebrate the heritage of motorsport as well as its ongoing influence on society.”

The 2021 Goodwood Revival is incorporating new celebrations and viewing areas, as well as remembering special moments from Great Britain’s history. To commemorate the 1946 London Victory Parade, a motorcade of 150 military and civilian vehicles will take to the circuit on Sunday, led by a marching group that includes key workers from the armed and emergency services, so crucial to the continuing pandemic efforts. Away from the track, in admiration of the “make do and mend” mindset of previous generations, Woodcote Corner will showcase several restoration projects celebrating craftsmanship and sustainability.