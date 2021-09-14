WATCH | Brazen BMW driver caught spinning on N3 highway

Social media has been atwitter since video footage of what appears to be a blue BMW M3 spinning on public roads went viral late last week.

What makes this case particularly alarming is the fact that the driver of the BMW is seen spinning in the middle of the N3 highway in Johannesburg. Spinning on any public street is a bad idea, but engaging in the activity on a freeway is, for obvious reasons, particularly dangerous due to higher traffic volumes and vehicle speed.