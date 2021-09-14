news

WATCH | Brazen BMW driver caught spinning on N3 highway

14 September 2021 - 15:28 By Motoring Reporter

Social media has been atwitter since video footage of what appears to be a blue BMW M3 spinning on public roads went viral late last week.

What makes this case particularly alarming is the fact that the driver of the BMW is seen spinning in the middle of the N3 highway in Johannesburg. Spinning on any public street is a bad idea, but engaging in the activity on a freeway is, for obvious reasons, particularly dangerous due to higher traffic volumes and vehicle speed.  

Soon after this video appeared another clip surfaced in which a nearly identical BMW M3 of the same colour is seen spinning and speeding down a busy suburban main street in broad daylight. Whether or not this is the same vehicle is at this stage unknown. 

According to a report published on News24, the Johannesburg metro police department confirmed it is investigating both incidents. If apprehended the driver of the BMW will be arrested and face charges of both reckless and negligent driving. 

WATCH | Samkeliso Thubane wins the 2021 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto

This weekend Johannesburg saw the country’s top spinners battle it out for the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto title.
Motoring
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine

Filling the void left by the recently discontinued Sandero is the all-new Kiger, which shares its core identity with the Nissan Magnite that arrived ...
Motoring
4 days ago

New 2022 Subaru WRX revealed with a crossover look

Cladding. Lots of cladding. That's the first thing you'll notice when gazing upon the new Subaru WRX. Indeed, everything from the side sills, to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  3. Toyota confirms pricing and grades for new Corolla Cross New Models
  4. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Samkeliso Thubane wins the 2021 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...