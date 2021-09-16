news

Xpeng-backed start-up says it will deliver flying cars in 2024

16 September 2021 - 08:58 By Reuters
Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, says that it will deliver flying cars to customers in 2024.
Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, says that it will deliver flying cars to customers in 2024.
Image: pavelshlykov / 123rf

Xpeng Heitech, a flying car start-up backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in 2024.

The start-up, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's CEO, He Xiaopeng, now employs 400 people and will expand the workforce to 700 people by the end of this year, the company's founder Zhao Deli told World New Energy Vehicle Congress.

Xpeng Heitech's model will be able to drive on the road, Zhao said. The electric flying car will be able to drive over 600km on road with a single charge but Zhao did not say how far it can fly each time.

Other automakers that are developing flying cars in China include Geely's Terrafugia, which is building a factory in central city of Wuhan. Volkswagen AG is also studying the industry in China.

Regulators in China, however, have yet to roll out details rules on the flying vehicles.

READ MORE

How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tesla

"Do you know how big Volvo is?" asked Don Leclair, finance chief at Ford Motor Co. It was 2008, and Leclair was responding to an offer from a ...
Motoring
1 week ago

VW conducting flying cars feasibility study in China

Volkswagen is conducting a feasibility study in China about flying cars, Europe's biggest car maker said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of ...
Motoring
7 months ago

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

An airport for flying cars will thrust the English city of Coventry into the future later this year, with a project aimed at demonstrating how air ...
Motoring
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brazen BMW driver caught spinning on N3 highway news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  4. SHOOT-OUT | 2021 VW T-Cross vs Kia Sonet vs Suzuki Vitara Brezza Features
  5. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony