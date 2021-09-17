news

Fuel prices look set to rise in October, cautions AA

17 September 2021 - 14:15 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
The AA predicts bullish international oil prices will see the fuel price increase in October.
The AA predicts bullish international oil prices will see the fuel price increase in October.
Image: scyther5 / 123rf

Fuel prices are set to increase at month-end. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on recent exchange rate and commodities data.

“We have noted oil prices spiking above $75 a barrel in recent days, and the upward trend has been evident throughout September. Brent Crude in particular has increased by $10 a barrel in less than a month, and the Mediterranean and Singapore prices used in SA fuel pricing are also on the advance. This trend could point towards substantial future fuel price increases,” it says.

The Rand/US dollar exchange rate was flat for much of the first half of September, with movements in a fairly limited range. However, recent weakening, combined with higher international petroleum prices, could push fuel prices into negative territory by month-end.

“Until government manages domestic policy more effectively, the Rand will continue to expose South Africans to the full brunt of bullish oil prices, meaning South Africans are not getting fuel as cheaply as they could be,” says the association.

GM tells Bolt owners to park 15 metres away from other cars

General Motors Co urged some owners of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars to park and store the vehicles at least 15-metres away from other cars to reduce ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Xpeng-backed start-up says it will deliver flying cars in 2024

Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volvo Cars gears up for $20bn IPO in coming weeks, sources say

China's Geely Holding is in advanced discussions with banks to list its Volvo Cars unit in the coming weeks, three sources told Reuters, in what is ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SHOOT-OUT | 2021 VW T-Cross vs Kia Sonet vs Suzuki Vitara Brezza Features
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  3. WATCH | Brazen BMW driver caught spinning on N3 highway news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  5. New Ford Ranger Stormtrak arrives in SA – we've got pricing New Models

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony