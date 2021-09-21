news

QuantumScape partners with big carmaker to test battery prototypes

21 September 2021 - 17:08 By Reuters
Technicians work inside a QuantumScape Corp laboratory.
Technicians work inside a QuantumScape Corp laboratory.
Image: QuantumScape Corp

US battery maker QuantumScape Corp said on Tuesday it had partnered with an undisclosed large automaker to evaluate prototypes of its solid-state battery cells, sending the Volkswagen AG-backed firm's shares 11% higher.

The deal also includes an option for the automaker to purchase 10-megawatt hours worth of battery capacity from QuantumScape's pre-pilot production line facility.

While San Jose-based QuantumScape did not disclose the name of the automaker, it said the company was a "second top 10" automaker by global revenue.

It did not respond to a request for further details on the automaker.

Quantumscape, whose early investors included Bill Gates-backed venture funds, was spun-out in 2010 from Stanford University and went public last year in a blank cheque  merger.

It has a joint venture with VW to produce solid-state battery cells, starting in 2024, for the German automaker's electric vehicles and eventually for other carmakers.

US agency confirms air bag safety probe into 30-million vehicles

US auto safety investigators said on Tuesday they have opened a probe into 30-million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

WATCH | Radical WMC250EV tests for its world record run

A British company aiming to exceed 400km/h and set a new electric motorcycle world land-speed record has released a video of the radical bike in ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla’s Autopilot safe?

Robin Geoulla had doubts about the automated driving technology equipped on his Tesla Model S when he bought the electric car in 2017
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New 2022 Toyota Tundra might help drive the next-gen Hilux New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  3. Fuel prices look set to rise in October, cautions AA news
  4. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  5. Facelifted 2022 Mazda CX-5 is headed for Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...