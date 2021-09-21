US agency confirms air bag safety probe into 30-million vehicles

US auto safety investigators said on Tuesday they have opened a probe into 30-million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators.

Reuters reported on Sunday the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had opened an engineering analysis into an estimated 30-million US vehicles from the 2001 through 2019 model years, citing a document that had not been made public. The agency confirmed the new probe on Tuesday and said it applied to 1,384 different vehicle models.