WATCH | Radical WMC250EV tests for its world record run

A British company aiming to exceed 400km/h and set a new electric motorcycle world land-speed record has released a video of the radical bike in testing.

The WMC250EV prototype uses a secret trick to make it slip through the air with minimal drag: a tunnel running through the centre of the bike.

Dubbed V-Air, the ultra-low drag system uses the large centre duct to force air through the motorcycle rather than around it, reducing wind resistance by up to 69% compared to a regular superbike.

Following the launch of the concept in June, the White Motorcycle Concepts Team have moved onto the testing phase of the motorcycle at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground in the UK.