SK Innovation to invest $4.3bn in US battery production with Ford

28 September 2021 - 08:29 By Reuters
SK Innovation supplies electric car batteries to auto makers such as Ford and Hyundai and has battery production sites in the US, Hungary, China and South Korea.
Image: Supplied

South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd plans to invest 5.1-trillion won (roughly $4.3bn or R64.63bn) to build battery production facilities in the US through its battery joint venture with Ford Motor Co through 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The South Korean battery maker, which supplies electric car batteries to Ford Motor and Hyundai Motor Co, among others, has battery production sites in the, Hungary, China and South Korea.

