Opel to shut German plant until 2022 due to semiconductor shortage

30 September 2021 - 13:47 By Reuters
Opel is shutting its Eisenach plant, which makes internal combustion engine and hybrid electric cars, until 2022.
Image: Opel

Carmaker Opel, which is part of the Stellantis group, said on Thursday it will close one of its plants in Germany until at least the end of the year due to chip shortages.

Production at the Eisenach plant, which makes internal combustion engine and hybrid electric cars, should start again in 2022, although an Opel spokesperson could not specify a date.

About 1,300 workers employed at the plant will be temporarily laid off, Opel said, with a separate plant in France picking up some of the production.

Stellantis has halted production at other plants, including in Europe and Canada, forecasting that it would make 1.4 million fewer vehicles this year due to the chip shortage.

