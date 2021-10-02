news

Tesla pushes Norway's EV sales to new record

02 October 2021 - 12:45 By Reuters
Tesla cars charge at a Tesla Supercharger charging station in Gulsvik, Norway.
Tesla cars charge at a Tesla Supercharger charging station in Gulsvik, Norway.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Norwegian electric car sales hit a record high last month, propelled by demand for Tesla Inc's mid-sized models in the influential Nordic market, new data showed on Friday.

Battery electric vehicles made up 77.5% of all new cars sold last month, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said, up from 61.5% a year ago as the country seeks to become the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel engines by 2025.

Tesla Model Y, a compact sports utility vehicle, was the top selling vehicle in Norway in September with 19.8% of the car market followed by the company's Model 3 sedan with 12.3%. Skoda's Enyaq was a distant third at 4.4%.

First unveiled by California-based Tesla in March 2019, the Model Y was only recently made available to European customers, with thousands of Norwegians among the first on the continent to receive the car.

By exempting fully electric vehicles from taxes imposed on those relying on fossil fuels, oil-producing Norway has become a global leader in ending the use of combustion engines.

In 2020, electric cars grabbed a 54% share of the overall Norwegian market, outselling the combined volume of petrol, diesel and hybrid engines for the first time on a full-year basis.

READ MORE

SA car sales accelerate in September

New-vehicle sales in SA continued their recovery in September but the knock-on effects of the July looting disruptions as well as the cyberattack on ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

GM's Cruise gets permit to give driverless rides to passengers in San Francisco

General Motors Co's Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Thursday it has become the first company to receive a permit to deploy driverless ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Opel to shut German plant until 2022 due to semiconductor shortage

Carmaker Opel, which is part of the Stellantis group, said on Thursday it will close one of its plants in Germany until at least the end of the year ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla Features
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Waving goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Sedan Reviews
  3. Ineos Grenadier will reach SA in October 2022, pricing confirmed New Models
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Ford Ranger Raptor shrugs off big ruts Reviews
  5. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Hyundai Palisade is a supersized kilometre-cruncher First Drives

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting