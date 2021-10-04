news

Diesel price hikes to hit motorists on Wednesday

Petrol to decrease slightly after reaching record high last month

04 October 2021 - 17:46 By Motoring Reporter
A big diesel hike, a slight reprieve for petrol. File photo.
A big diesel hike, a slight reprieve for petrol. File photo.
Image: Supplied

It's misery for diesel-owning motorists who will pay 23c a litre more from Wednesday, but petrol-car drivers will experience a slight reprieve with a 4c a litre decrease for 93 octane and 1c less for 95 octane.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by 32c a litre.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) said the price adjustments were due to international prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increasing during the period under review while the rand appreciated against the dollar.

The differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades are adjusted at the beginning of each quarter.

From Wednesday, 95 unleaded petrol will cost R18.33 a litre in Gauteng and 93 unleaded will cost R18.11. The wholesale price of 500ppm diesel will be R15.72 and low-sulphur 50ppm diesel will be R15.75.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month and the slight petrol reprieve comes after the price reached a record high in September. Diesel decreased by between 14c and 15c a litre last month.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New charger takes just 15 minutes to 'fill up' an electric car

The Terra 360 modular charger can charge up to four vehicles at once
Motoring
7 hours ago

Brent oil nears $80 a barrel amid supply constraints

Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent at its highest since October 2018 and heading for $80 amid supply concerns, as demand ...
Motoring
1 week ago

These are the most fuel-efficient used cars you can buy for under R200,000

Another month, another mammoth fuel price increase. With the cost of petrol and diesel (and the general cost of living) climbing at an alarming rate, ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla Features
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Waving goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Sedan Reviews
  3. Ineos Grenadier will reach SA in October 2022, pricing confirmed New Models
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Ford Ranger Raptor shrugs off big ruts Reviews
  5. These are SA’s hottest-selling SUVs news

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting