Tesla patents laser windscreen wipers

With all the high-tech advancements in the automotive field over the decades, the humble windscreen wiper has stayed the same: a strip of rubber.

Now clearing the windshield might become high tech too, using laser beams to clear away rain and splattered insects.

It’s perhaps little surprise to find out that behind the idea is a company owned by Elon Musk, the iconoclast who gave us Tesla electric cars, reusable space rockets, and the hyperloop, among other game-changing advances.

Tesla has patented a windscreen cleaning system that “includes a beam optics assembly that emits a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article of the vehicle ... and removes the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article using the laser beam.”