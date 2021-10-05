news

Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation seeks to attract black talent

05 October 2021 - 08:01 By Reuters
Hamilton's Mission 44 and the educational charity Teach First will help schools serving disadvantaged communities in England.
Hamilton's Mission 44 and the educational charity Teach First will help schools serving disadvantaged communities in England.
Image: Reuters

A foundation set up by seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton announced its first initiative on Tuesday, seeking to recruit 150 black schoolteachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Hamilton's Mission 44 and the educational charity Teach First will work together over the next two years to help schools serving disadvantaged communities in England.

The Mercedes driver set up a commission last year to help boost the number of black people in British motorsport and promote diversity.

One of the findings of a report published in July was that the lack of black STEM teachers limited the number of black students engaging with those subjects, affecting the numbers then pursuing STEM careers.

“We know representation and role models are important across all aspects of society, but especially when it comes to supporting young people's development,” said Hamilton, Formula One's only black driver.

“By establishing this partnership, which focuses on identifying the best way to attract black talent to STEM teaching roles, we hope to create a framework the wider education industry can implement.”

Hamilton, 36, is Formula One's most successful driver of all time and chasing a record eighth title. He reached the milestone of 100 race wins last month. 

READ MORE

Hamilton hits 100 but engine concerns cloud title bid

Lewis Hamilton retook the lead in the Formula One championship with his 100th win in Russia on Sunday but engine concerns are hanging over the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Aston Martin F1 team confirm Stroll and Vettel for 2022

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll, son of the owner, will race for Aston Martin next season in an unchanged driver ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

A third of F1 races could become sprint format next year

The majority of comments on sprint races were 'super positive' says F1 boss Stefano Domenicali
Motoring
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla Features
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Waving goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Sedan Reviews
  3. These are SA’s hottest-selling SUVs news
  4. Diesel price hikes to hit motorists on Wednesday news
  5. Ineos Grenadier will reach SA in October 2022, pricing confirmed New Models

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed