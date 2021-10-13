news

Tata Motors raises $1bn from TPG, ADQ for electric vehicle business

13 October 2021 - 14:25 By Reuters
Indian automaker Tata Motors has raised about $1bn (roughly R17,822,700,000) from private equity firm TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ to expand its electric vehicle business.
Indian automaker Tata Motors has raised about $1bn (roughly R17,822,700,000) from private equity firm TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ to expand its electric vehicle business.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Indian automaker Tata Motors has raised about $1bn (roughly R17,822,700,000) from private equity firm TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ to expand its electric vehicle business, the company said on Tuesday.

Tata Motors will form a separate electric vehicle unit in which TPG and ADQ will hold between 11% and 15%, valuing the new entity at about $9.1bn (roughly R135,155,475,000), the company said in a statement.

The funds will be used to invest in electric vehicles (EVs), dedicated battery electric vehicle platforms, charging infrastructure and battery technologies, Tata Motors, owner of luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover, said.

This is the first major fundraising by an Indian carmaker to push clean mobility when global automakers such as General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota Motor are spending tens of billions of dollars to speed up EV adoption.

It also comes as US electric carmaker Tesla Inc is preparing to launch its cars in India and has been lobbying the government to lower import duties on EVs.

Investments in EVs globally by 2025 could total $330bn (roughly R4,901,242,500,000), consulting firm AlixPartners said in June, adding that it expects EV sales to increase to about a quarter of total global vehicle sales by 2030 from about 2% today.

Chinese companies have been leading the global EV push and automakers such as Li Auto Inc, Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc have raised billions of dollars through stock listings in the US.

Tata Motors, which is the largest seller of EVs in India, has previously said it plans to launch 10 new EVs by 2025, and invest in setting up charging infrastructure across the country.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley advised Tata Motors, while Bank of America advised TPG. 

MORE

Motorists will soon be able to renew vehicle licence discs online

A new payment gateway launched by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in collaboration with FNB aims to alleviate stress, queues and ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Joburg's Pothole Patrol gets smart with mobile App and WhatsApp Bot

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane, together with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance, on Tuesday launched a new Pothole Patrol app and WhatsApp ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Bond’s beloved Aston Martin goes electric

Daniel Craig may be saying goodbye as James Bond, but his iconic Aston Martin is about to be given a new lease of life for an ultra-cool $1m (roughly ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Motorists will soon be able to renew vehicle licence discs online news
  2. 2021 Nissan Navara single cab now available in Mzansi New Models
  3. Road to ILamuna Update 1 | So we bought an old racing Beetle Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda BT-50 is marred by harsh ride, unrealistic price Reviews
  5. New 2021 Toyota Rumion now available in SA New Models

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...