WATCH | Amtrak train smashes into a stranded car carrier

Chaos literally erupted outside Thackerville, Oklahoma, last Friday when a large car hauler truck stranded across a railway track was hit by a speeding Amtrak train. The truck had apparently high-centred on the tracks and was unable to move. According to a report from the Love County Sheriff's Office the driver exited the truck with his dog after realising that a collision was imminent. The impact caused the train to derail and saw five of its 110 passengers sustain minor injuries. The cars, however, were significantly worse for wear.