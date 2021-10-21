Bikes, bows and SUVs: Toyota Fortuner Challenge tests muscle and mind

The annual Toyota Fortuner Challenge, now in its sixth year, gives adventurous South Africans an opportunity to prove their mettle and win big.

The latest instalment of the event, which culminated in a series of tough challenges last weekend, put smiles on the determined faces of participants as they competed alongside their sporting heroes for supremacy.

The concept is simple. Four heroes and four contenders — as chosen by four prominent national media organisations — tackle activities in pairs, with one overall winner receiving the ultimate prize: a Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX automatic.

In 2021 the line-up of heroes included motorsport legend Giniel de Villiers, celebrated rugby player Oupa Mohojé, beauty pageant title holder and bodybuilder Steffi van Wyk-Brink, and fitness trainer and industrial psychologist Zaakirah Khalek.

Though the Western Cape had previously played host to the competition, it was held in Gauteng for the second time. The central venue was Kloofzicht Lodge & Spa in Muldersdrift and some challenges were also held at nearby venues, contributing to tourism in the province.

The candidate selected to represent Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, was pharmacist Shaheen January, a keen lover of the outdoors and a seasoned competitor in endurance events. January was partnered with Van Wyk-Brink.

An enthusiastic January said he had never imagined he would be chosen. “I entered and did not think about it. When I got the confirmation, I wondered if it was for real and even sent an email asking if it was legitimate.”

Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota SA Motors, opened proceedings with a short introduction. “Each year the competition gets better and the challenges get harder,” he said. “It is designed to give all participants a fair chance — and it has been designed to bring the best out of you.”