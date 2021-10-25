news

Tesla Model 3 becomes first EV to top European monthly sales chart

25 October 2021 - 16:37 By Reuters
The Tesla Model 3 topped European car sales in September.
The Tesla Model 3 topped European car sales in September.
Image: Tesla INC

Tesla's Model 3 topped European car sales in September, marking the first time an electric vehicle has done so in monthly charts, research group JATO Dynamics said on Monday.

At 24,591 cars registered, Tesla's Model 3 recorded year-on-year growth of 58%, followed by Renault's Clio, Dacia's Sandero and Volkswagen's Golf model, JATO said.

In the battery electric vehicle segment, Tesla's Model 3 and Y ranked first and second, with Volkswagen's ID.3 in third place.

“The strong performance of the Model 3 is in part explained by Tesla's intensive end-of-quarter sales push,” JATO said.

“September has historically been a strong month for the US manufacturer's registration results in Europe, on average accounting for 68% of its third-quarter deliveries since 2018.”

The landmark sales figures come as Tesla awaits final approval for its first European gigafactory in Gruendheide near Berlin, with CEO Elon Musk hoping production can start this year, despite red tape in Germany.

Last week, Brandenburg's regional environmental ministry said an online consultation for local citizens to express objections to the factory would be repeated due to concerns that the process did not comply with regulations. 

READ MORE

Volvo Cars gives itself $18bn price tag as it cuts IPO size

Volvo Cars shrank its initial public offering on Monday, pricing it at the bottom of a previously announced range and valuing the Geely-owned ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Brembo eyes startup deals as software takes a bigger role in brakes

Brembo could look at buying tech startups to boost the software content of its premium brakes, CEO Daniele Schillaci said as the Italian company ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

BMW to phase out fossil-fuel burning engines from main plant by 2024

BMW will stop making internal combustion engines at its main plant in Munich by 2024, its head of production said on Friday at a conference marking ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Verstappen calls Hamilton a 'stupid idiot' as F1 rivals clash in Austin Motorsport
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | The Rusty Suzuki Swift saga continues Features
  3. New 2022 Range Rover leaked ahead of October 26 reveal New Models
  4. REVIEW | New 2021 Audi A3 has plenty of appeal – just mind the options Reviews
  5. REVIEW | 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is a theatrical brute Reviews

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students