news

McLaren CEO resigns from UK supercar manufacturer

27 October 2021 - 13:55 By bloomberg.com and Siddharth Philip
Mike Flewitt is is stepping down after eight years leading McLaren Automotive.
Image: Supplied

McLaren Automotive Ltd CEO Mike Flewitt is stepping down after eight years leading the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The supercar maker is planning to announce Flewitt’s departure later on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified before an official statement was made. He’s been CEO since July 2013.

McLaren has started a search for Flewitt’s successor. Michael Macht, a McLaren Group non-executive director, will oversee technical and operational functions in the meantime, while chairman Paul Walsh will lead sales, marketing and public relations.

