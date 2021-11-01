Flagship Mercedes models to boast latest Dolby sound technology

Mercedes-Benz last week announced it will be offering Dolby Atmos, the premium noise-cancellation and sound-enhancing system, in some of its top-tier car models.

The aim is to provide what is touted as the ultimate in-car audio experience, allowing listeners to connect with music to its fullest creative potential.

Dolby is an American company specialising in audio noise reduction, encoding and compression enhancers in music systems. It licences its technologies to consumer electronics manufacturers and movie studios.

The Dolby Atmos, its recent and most powerful invention, adds more space, clarity and depth to music. The technology places discrete audio elements or objects in a three-dimensional sound field, which goes beyond the capabilities of mono or stereo to match an artist’s original vision in the studio. In other words it recreates a concert vibe in the car.