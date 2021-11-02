Musk says Tesla hasn’t signed a contract with Hertz, halts stock rally

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said the electric carmaker had not signed a contract with Hertz, more than a week after the car rental firm announced a massive deal with the electric car company.

Tesla’s shares fell 5% to $1,146 (about R17,698) in premarket trading, after a steep jump following the news of the biggest-ever order — 100,000 electric cars for Hertz — on October 25, which helped Tesla breach $1-trillion (roughly R15,421,030,000,000) in market capitalisation.

Musk tweeted late on Monday: "If any of this is based on Hertz, I'd like to emphasise that no contract has been signed yet."