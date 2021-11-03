news

BMW offsets lower deliveries with higher prices, EV sales

03 November 2021 - 10:48 By Reuters
BMW's electric vehicles in particular saw a significant boost, with sales in the nine months to September almost double last year's levels at just under 232,000 vehicles.
BMW's electric vehicles in particular saw a significant boost, with sales in the nine months to September almost double last year's levels at just under 232,000 vehicles.
Image: Supplied

Higher prices and strong electric vehicle sales helped German automaker BMW beat analysts' forecasts on Wednesday with a 42.4% year-on-year increase in third quarter net profit to 2.58bn (roughly R46,078,292,000).

The premium automaker, which said earlier this year it expected to deliver up to 90,000 fewer cars in 2021 because of a global shortage of semiconductor chips, saw deliveries fall 12.2% in the third quarter but still boosted revenues by 4.5%.

Electric vehicles in particular saw a significant boost, with sales in the nine months to September almost double last year's levels at just under 232,000 vehicles.

"A better product mix and good price setting of new vehicles alongside a stable pricing trend of used vehicles strengthened the financial performance of the business," a company statement said, reporting an operating profit (EBIT) margin in its automotive division of 7.8%.

Automakers from Volkswagen to Stellantis to Renault reported dampened third quarter sales due to scarce chip supply. Companies able to offset losses through higher prices — such as BMW rival Daimler — fared better than others.

BMW had warned in August that supply chain bottlenecks would hit the second half of the year after it reaped net profits of 4.8bn (roughly R73,974,240,000) in the second quarter in a post-lockdown rebound.

Across Germany, passenger car output was 35% below 2019 levels in the three months to September, according to auto industry association data.

Still, BMW maintained its full-year EBIT margin forecast of 9.5% to 10.5% for its automotive division, adding this goal would be achieved through slightly reducing the number of employees.

"We are on track for our full-year forecast and are looking forward," CFO Nicolas Peter said.

"We expect semiconductor supply will be in an issue for us beyond 2021."

Tesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake

Tesla cars from Wednesday will be available to Uber drivers in London looking to buy or lease a green vehicle as part of an incentive scheme to boost ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Here are SA’s top-selling cars

Stock shortages and strikes cause October sales to dip, but more buyers are turning from used to new vehicles
Motoring
5 hours ago

Tesla recalling nearly 12,000 vehicles over software error

Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 12,000 US vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward collision warning or ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fuel price surges to all-time high and worse is yet to come, warns AA news
  2. The all-new 2022 Range Rover is finally with us New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | BAIC B40 Plus is China’s answer to the Wrangler First Drives
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes-Benz G400d demands respect Reviews
  5. New Ford Ranger to be unveiled on November 24 news

Latest Videos

Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021
Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021