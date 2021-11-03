Ford Mustang Mach-E motor to thrust vintage cars into electric future

Ford has previewed the future of electrified custom vehicles from this year’s SEMA with the reveal of the all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept — a zero-emissions 1978 F-100 pickup. The F-100 Eluminator has an electric crate motor that customers can now buy online.

The demonstration truck features all-wheel drive via two electric motors packing a powerful 353kW and 860Nm of torque and shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

“Ford owners have personalised, customised and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning — from changing looks to bringing the power,” said Eric Cin, global director, Vehicle Personalisation, Accessories and Licensing. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept, designed and created by Ford Performance, was built in collaboration with MLe Race Cars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It’s painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents, while the interior features a billet aluminium dash and avocado-tanned leather upholstery.

It’s fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminium three-piece wheels shod with Michelin Latitude Sport 19-inch high-performance tyres.

Globally, the vehicle performance parts and accessories industry generates about $50bn (R767bn) annually.

Part No. M-9000-MACH-E, the e-crate motor is retailing at $3,900 (about R60,000). It is targeted for builders looking for a transverse-orientated power train to electrify a range of vehicles from modern to vintage cars, trucks and SUVs.

“The fact is, electric performance is fun, and as the industry moves towards electric vehicles, motorsports and the performance aftermarket will too,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance. “Just as Ford is committed to leading the electric revolution on the product side, Ford Performance is equally committed to winning on the performance and motorsports front.”