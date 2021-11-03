news

VW mediation committee to discuss future of CEO Diess

03 November 2021 - 17:26 By Reuters
Herbert Diess, Volkswagen president, attends a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, in September 2020.
Herbert Diess, Volkswagen president, attends a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, in September 2020.
Image: Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

The mediation committee of Volkswagen's supervisory board plans to discuss the future of CEO Herbert Diess, three people familiar with the matter said, a week after a long-standing conflict with labour representatives flared up again.

The planned meeting comes in response to tensions between management and Volkswagen's works council after sources said that Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that 30,000 jobs were at risk as part of the carmaker's transition to electric vehicles.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not confirm when the meeting would take place.

Spokespeople for Diess, Volkswagen's supervisory board and Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, all declined to comment.

Shares in Volkswagen extended losses after the news to trade 3.5% lower.

The most recent escalation underscores the fragile balance of power at the world's second-largest carmaker, pitting Diess' ambition to make Volkswagen future-proof vis-à-vis Tesla against Germany's influential trade unions.

In a bid to defuse the spat, Diess last week cancelled a trip to meet US investors to instead take part in a staff meeting scheduled for November 4.

READ MORE

Ford picks at brain for signals of waning alertness when behind the wheel

Ford is working with neuroscientists to develop a faster and more effective way to detect when drivers are tired, distracted or not concentrating
Motoring
3 hours ago

BMW offsets lower deliveries with higher prices, EV sales

Higher prices and strong electric vehicle sales helped German automaker BMW beat analysts' forecasts on Wednesday with a 42.4% year-on-year increase ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Tesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake

Tesla cars from Wednesday will be available to Uber drivers in London looking to buy or lease a green vehicle as part of an incentive scheme to boost ...
Motoring
11 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fuel price surges to all-time high and worse is yet to come, warns AA news
  2. The all-new 2022 Range Rover is finally with us New Models
  3. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes-Benz G400d demands respect Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | BAIC B40 Plus is China’s answer to the Wrangler First Drives
  5. New Ford Ranger to be unveiled on November 24 news

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021