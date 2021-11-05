news

Porsche, Piech families still backing Volkswagen CEO Diess

05 November 2021 - 12:08 By Reuters
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess still has the support of the Porsche and Piech families, which control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, Porsche SE.
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess still has the support of the Porsche and Piech families, which control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, Porsche SE.
Image: Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

The Porsche and Piech families, which control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, Porsche SE, continue to support the carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, a spokesperson for Porsche SE said on Friday.

"The families continue to back Mr Diess. There has been no change in their position," the spokesperson said.

The comments come after Diess' relationship with German labour representatives hit a new low this week, with disagreement over how radical the overhaul at Europe's top carmaker must be in its quest for electric vehicle dominance.

Reuters

