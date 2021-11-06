news

EV startup Rivian targets $65bn valuation in IPO

06 November 2021 - 11:11 By Reuters
An all-electric Rivian R1T pickup in action.
An all-electric Rivian R1T pickup in action.
Image: Ben Moon

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said on Friday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $65bn (roughly R977.8bn) in its initial public offering in the US.

The company, which last month disclosed nearly $1bn (roughly R15bn) in losses for the first half of this year, said it will sell 135-million shares at a price range of between $72 and $74 each.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters. Rivian will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RIVN".

E-scooter start-up Lime raises $523m, eyes going public in 2022

Urban mobility company Lime said on Friday it had raised $523m (roughly R7.9bn) from investors to scale up production of its latest e-scooters and ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

WATCH | Chevy's new 738kW 10.35-litre V8 crate motor revs to 7,000rpm

Unveiled at the 2021 SEMA Show earlier this week, the all-new Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 crate engine is working the tuning scene into a tizz – ...
Motoring
1 day ago

What's driving the latest Volkswagen power struggle?

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess's frail relationship with German labour representatives hit a new low this week with disagreement over how radical the ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  2. Here are SA’s top-selling cars news
  3. The all-new 2022 Range Rover is finally with us New Models
  4. Fuel price surges to all-time high and worse is yet to come, warns AA news
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a proper soul-stirrer Reviews

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021