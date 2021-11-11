Tesla shares rise after Musk's $5bn stock sale

"It's about making sure that the market understands this isn't something done on a whim, or because his Twitter followers told him he should. He's had his decision already made, rubber stamped."

Filings showed Musk's trust sold nearly 3.6-million shares in Tesla, worth around $4bn (R61.26bn), while he also sold another 934,000 shares for $1.1bn (R16.85bn) to cover tax obligations after exercising options to acquire nearly 2.2-million shares. The sale equates to about 3% of Musk's total holdings.

The options-related part of the sale was put in place in September, much before his weekend Twitter poll.

"All I really see this doing is providing some short-term volatility and medium term keeping Tesla shares' valuation multiples sky high as long as Elon remains in the spotlight and investors continue to see him as an 'exceptional visionary'," said Tariq Dennison, MD at GFM Asset Management in Hong Kong, who is net short on Tesla stock.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Retail mania

While Tesla has lost more in market value than the entire market capitalisation of Ford Motor Co this week, retail investors have been net buyers, making net purchases of $157m (R2.40bn) on Monday and Tuesday, according to Vanda Research.

Confirmation of Musk as a seller, however, and the prospect of more sales to come might weigh on the price in the near-term.

"It will definitely spook some retail traders," said Oriano Lizza, premium sales trader at brokerage CMC Markets in Singapore.

"Some people will be tightening stops or looking to close out. Though [Musk] will want to protect the stock to some extent and won't want people running for the door."

Four former and current Tesla board members, including Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, have filed to sell nearly $1bn (R15.26bn) worth of shares since Tesla's market value surpassed $1-trillion (R15.3-trillion) late last month, according to filings and market data.

The company's share price has made staggering gains over recent years and has epitomised the ebullient mood in US markets and the optimism of small-time traders who have helped drive it up 51% this year and 1,300% from 2020 lows.