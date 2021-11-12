news

Musk sells 639,737 more Tesla shares after Twitter poll

12 November 2021 - 14:00 By Reuters
Elon Musk disclosed on Friday that he had sold an additional 639,737 Tesla shares.
Elon Musk disclosed on Friday that he had sold an additional 639,737 Tesla shares.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk disclosed a sale of an additional 639,737 shares of the electric car maker, regulatory filings showed on Friday, after offloading about $5bn (roughly R76,502,500,000) worth of stock following a poll of his followers on Twitter.

Musk sold 587,638 shares held by his trust on November 11 in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $1,056.03 to $1,087.88, according to one of the filings.

A second filing showed that Musk sold an additional 52,099 shares held by his trust at prices ranging from $1,088.01 to $1,104.15 (about R16,000 to R16,894).

Musk, the world's richest person and Tesla's top shareholder, tweeted last weekend that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved the move. Days after Musk disposed $5bn (roughly R76,511,500,000) of the stock, or 3% of his total holdings, the first such move since 2016.

In the first round of share sale, filings showed Musk's trust sold nearly 3.6-million shares in Tesla, worth around $4bn (roughly R61,209,200,000), while he also sold another 934,000 shares for $1.1bm (roughly R16,832,805,000) to cover tax obligations after exercising options to acquire nearly 2.2-million shares.

Prior to the sales, Musk owned about a 23% stake in Tesla, including stock options.

Musk had previously said he would have to exercise a large number of stock options in the next three months, which would create a big tax bill. Selling some of his stock could free up funds to pay the taxes. 

Musk says high production, breakeven cash flow 'true test' for Rivian

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said on Thursday high production and breakeven cash flow would be the "true test" for Rivian Automotive Inc, a day after the ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Toyota says large parts of world not ready for zero-emission cars

Large parts of the world are not ready for zero-emission vehicles, which is why Toyota Motor Corp did not sign a pledge this week to phase out ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Rivian valued at over $100bn in debut, after world's biggest IPO of 2021

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc surged as much as 53% in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker a market ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Strange software glitches see VW buy back unfixable T-Cross Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Staria packs serious swag First Drives
  4. 5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Peugeot Landtrek wants a piece of the bakkie action First Drives

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...