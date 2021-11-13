news

Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese carmakers

13 November 2021 - 09:54 By Reuters
Toyota has entered a vehicle equipped with an under-development hydrogen engine in three races: the Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours Race, the Super Taikyu Race in Autopolis, and the SUZUKA S-TAI.
Toyota has entered a vehicle equipped with an under-development hydrogen engine in three races: the Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours Race, the Super Taikyu Race in Autopolis, and the SUZUKA S-TAI.
Image: Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it will partner with four other Japanese vehicle makers to explore the viability of alternative green fuels for internal combustion engine cars, including hydrogen and synthetic fuels derived from biomass.

The companies, which in addition to Toyota include Mazda Motor Corp, Subaru Corp, Yamaha Motor and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, made the announcement at a racetrack in Okayama, western Japan, where Toyota is racing a hydrogen car.

The hydrogen race car is being driven by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda along with other Toyota drivers.

Converting internal combustion engines to green fuels such as hydrogen is technologically difficult, but doing so would allow the companies to support decades-old existing supply chains employing hundreds of thousands of workers that they may otherwise have to drop as they switch to building electric vehicles (EV).

As nations tighten environmental regulations to cut carbon emissions, automakers including Toyota, are ramping up production of EVs. Japan has said it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 and is promoting the use of hydrogen fuel.

Toyota plans for 15 EV models by 2025 and is investing $13.5bn (roughly R206.7bn) over the next decade to expand battery production capacity. At the same, time however, it is continuing to develop vehicles powered by hydrogen.

READ MORE

Toyota says large parts of world not ready for zero-emission cars

Large parts of the world are not ready for zero-emission vehicles, which is why Toyota Motor Corp did not sign a pledge this week to phase out ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Musk sells 639,737 more Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk disclosed a sale of additional 639,737 shares of the electric-car maker, regulatory filings showed on Friday, after ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

VW's Diess says he'll remain CEO, dismisses fossil fuel phase-out

Volkswagen's Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he was confident he would remain as chief executive into next year, dismissing speculation that he could ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news
  2. 5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Peugeot Landtrek wants a piece of the bakkie action First Drives
  4. CONSUMER WATCH | Strange software glitches see VW buy back unfixable T-Cross Features
  5. REVIEW | 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is a fine balance between pace and price Reviews

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...