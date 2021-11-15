AA calls for Aarto implementation to be halted

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency's (RTIA) announcement at the end of October that the employment contract of its former CEO Japh Chuwe has been terminated raises serious questions about the future of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act that require urgent attention.

The Automobile Association (AA) says attempts to roll out Aarto must be halted and the act repealed.

The association wrote to parliament's portfolio committee on transport last week seeking to halt the rollout, the dissolution of the RTIA via a repeal of the act, and clarification as to why Chuwe’s contract was terminated.

On October 29, the agency announced that its board of directors had terminated Chuwe's contract after “findings from a disciplinary process conducted as a result of investigations conducted by an independent firm of forensic investigators”.

The board noted that these investigations emanated “from the 2019/2020 audit findings of the auditor-general and whistle-blower reports on allegations of serious maladministration by the registrar/CEO (Mr Chuwe) and other senior officials”.