Honda SA is giving away free fuel for a year
From November 15-30, buying a new Honda Amaze, Fit or WR-V in SA will get you free fuel for a year.
The Black Friday promotion applies to all derivatives in the three model ranges — except the Fit Hybrid — while stocks last.
“The increase in the fuel price has a major impact on SA consumers and their daily lives; we wanted to offer our customers some added relief, so they don’t need to worry about filling up their tanks when they purchase a new Honda vehicle but rather spend their hard-earned money on other essentials,” said Dinesh Govender, GM of Honda Motor Southern Africa.
The value of the fuel for a year will be paid out in a lump sum calculated on a maximum mileage of 15,000km per year. The lump sum payment varies between R16,120 and R18,758 depending on the model (see graphic).
Visit your nearest Honda dealership from now until November 30 2021 to take advantage of the offer, or visit www.honda.co.za to apply for finance using the Honda Finance online tool.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.