Truck yeah! Joe Biden gives new GMC Hummer EV the thumbs up

US President Joe Biden climbed behind the wheel of an electric Hummer vehicle on Wednesday and sped off with a screeching of tyres, in a test drive to tout billions in electric vehicle investment.

“Anyone want to jump in the back, or on the roof?” Biden asked reporters after taking a few laps at a General Motors plant. “These suckers are something else!”

Biden, a Democrat, signed a $1-trillion (roughly R15.5-trillion) infrastructure bill into law on Monday and, with his approval ratings sagging, is eager to promote it as the fulfilment of a promise he made as a presidential candidate in the 2020 race for the White House.

The law, which passed with support from Democrats and Republicans, provides $7.5bn (roughly R115.9bn) in funding to build out the nation's electric vehicle charging network, investments the industry says will inspire more Americans to buy electric vehicles, and manufacturers to produce them.