Tesla, electric SUVs get poor scores from Consumer Reports

Vehicles from Tesla Inc and electric sport utilities from rival brands are among the least reliable models sold in the US, a reflection of the risks of new technology, Consumer Reports said on Thursday.

Consumer Reports, a nonprofit organisation that evaluates products and services, said Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, ranked 27th out of 28 brands, just ahead of Ford Motor Co's Lincoln brand.

"Electric SUVs as a vehicle category is the absolute bottom in terms of reliability," Consumer Reports director of vehicle testing Jake Fisher said on Thursday during a presentation to the Detroit Automotive Press Association.

Among electric SUVs, Fisher said Ford Motor Co's Mustang Mach-E "is the only one with above-average reliability".

Consumer Reports recommends the Tesla Model 3 sedan and rates its reliability as "average". But Fisher said the rest of Tesla's vehicles are below average.