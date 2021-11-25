news

BMW M division turns 50 and gets a special badge

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
25 November 2021 - 08:10
The commemorative badge features shifted semicircles in blue, violet and red. Picture: SUPPLIED

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of BMW’s high-performance M division next year, customers will be able to order their BMW M or M Performance car bearing a special badge inspired by the classic BMW Motorsport logo.

The tricolour stripes were first used in 1973 on a BMW 3.0 CSL racing car. In 1978, the BMW M1 sports car was the first to debut the familiar “M-blem”: the tricolour stripes slanted to the right and leaning on the letter M.

The colour scheme and the “M” have since become a trademark on all BMW M vehicles.

In both logos, the blue represents BMW, red symbolises racing and violet expresses the connection between the two. The violet has since given way to dark blue.

The commemorative badge, which will adorn the vehicle’s front, rear and wheel hubs, will be available to local customers from the second quarter of 2022.

In addition, 50 iconic and historically significant BMW M paint finishes will be offered for selected models. Style-defining colours such as Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red and Frozen Marina Bay Blue refer to the various eras of BMW M’s 50-year history.

“With the classic BMW Motorsport emblem, we would like to share our joy about the anniversary of BMW M with the fans of the brand,” says BMW M chair Franciscus van Meel. “We have a great year ahead of us, which will be celebrated with unique product highlights and exciting performances.”

Product highlights include a BMW M3 Touring, a hotter CSL version of the M4 coupé, the new-generation M2, and the first electric M car.

Anniversary BMW M events are planned in May 2022 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como in Northern Italy, followed by the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain and the Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach, California.

