news

Audi-FAW electric vehicle venture delayed

29 November 2021 - 12:02 By Reuters
A collaboration between Audi and FAW Group to build electric vehicles in China has been delayed pending approval by the relevant authorities.
A collaboration between Audi and FAW Group to build electric vehicles in China has been delayed pending approval by the relevant authorities.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen's premium automaker Audi's joint venture to build electric vehicles in China with state-owned FAW Group is behind schedule due to a delay in approval by the relevant authorities, Audi said on Monday.

Building work would be initiated "as soon as possible", but no start date for either construction of the plant or production of cars was provided.

German auto publication Automobilwoche reported on Monday that the licence for Audi and FAW to begin building the plant, which was due to start producing cars from 2024, is expected to arrive in December after intervention from Germany's economic ministry.

The German economic ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Audi signed a memorandum of understanding with FAW in October 2020 to jointly produce premium electric vehicles (EVs) in China, the world's largest car market.

The German carmaker has a long-standing partnership with FAW to make combustion engine cars in the northeastern city of Changchun and the southern city of Foshan.

FAW owns 40% of the joint venture, while Volkswagen and Audi own 60%.

Audi also plans to make vehicles with Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor, with a goal for electric vehicles to account for a third of Chinese sales by 2025.

Reuters

Nissan to spend $17.6bn on amping up electrification

Nissan Motor Co announced it will spend 2-trillion yen (roughly R284,580,694,500 or $17.6-billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Apple global battery development chief moves to Volkswagen

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries, ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Geely’s Lotus Technology aims to raise up to $500m in funds

Lotus Technology, a new unit of China's Geely set up to develop the technology to power Lotus sports cars, is planning to raise $400m to $500m before ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Butch new 2022 Ford Ranger fully revealed at last New Models
  2. Toyota is now offering four unique exterior packages for its Corolla Cross New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  4. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features
  5. Can Volkswagen’s updated Polo stand the reign? New Models

Latest Videos

'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...
Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society