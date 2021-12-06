news

Electric-car maker Lucid receives subpoena from SEC

06 December 2021 - 15:09 By Reuters
Lucid has received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to an investigation into its blank-cheque deal.
Lucid has received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to an investigation into its blank-cheque deal.
Image: Lucid Motors

Lucid Group Inc has received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to an investigation into its blank-cheque deal, the luxury electric-car maker said on Monday, sending its shares down about 15%.

“The investigation appears to concern the business combination between the company (Churchill Capital Corp IV) and Atieva Inc and certain projections and statements,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal, which was completed earlier this year, was with veteran dealmaker Michael Klein's blank-cheque acquisition firm. It was one of the biggest in a string of deals with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) that included electric-vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp and Fisker Inc.

Founded in 2007 as Atieva Inc by former Tesla executive Bernard Tse and entrepreneur Sam Weng, Lucid plans to achieve a production target of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 and 50,000 in 2023.

It was funded initially by Chinese and Silicon Valley venture investors, with additional funding from backers like state-owned Chinese car maker BAIC Motor and Chinese technology company LeEco.

Shell wins court case to start seismic surveys offshore SA

A SA high court on Friday struck down an urgent application brought by environmentalists to stop oil major Royal Dutch Shell starting seismic surveys ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Toyota says all Europe sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035

Toyota Motor Corp said all new vehicle sales in Western Europe will be zero-emission models by 2035 as the world's biggest automaker complies with ...
Motoring
3 days ago

These were SA’s top selling cars in November

All-new Toyota Corolla Cross vaults into third place in its first month on sale
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  2. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  3. Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP Motorsport
  4. Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen Motorsport
  5. Verstappen predominantly at fault in Hamilton collision, officials say Motorsport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell