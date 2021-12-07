news

Toyota embracing small flaws as supply chain pressures bite

07 December 2021 - 08:09 By Reuters
Toyota is happy to use scratched or blemished parts as the car producer tries to trim costs amid a production-curbing global chip shortage and rising material costs.
Toyota is happy to use scratched or blemished parts as the car producer tries to trim costs amid a production-curbing global chip shortage and rising material costs.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it is happy to use scratched or blemished parts from suppliers as the world's biggest car producer tries to trim costs amid a production-curbing global chip shortage and rising material costs.

Toyota's acceptance of good enough by using parts it would have thrown away in the past marks a significant change both for a company renowned for stringent quality control and for Japanese manufacturing practices that often prioritised perfection over speed to market.

“We are careful about the outside of our vehicles, the parts you can easily see. But there are plenty of places that people don't notice unless they really take a good look,” Takefumi Shiga, Toyota's chief project leader for vehicle development, said during a press briefing.

Toyota last month raised its operating profit outlook for the year ending March 31, helped by favourable currency rates. It warned, however, that a shortage of semiconductors which was curbing production and increasing material costs were hurting its underlying profitability.

Shiga and other Toyota engineers are expanding a programme begun in 2019 to meet component suppliers, even third-tier ones, to assure them that scratches or blemishes are acceptable as long as they do not affect vehicles' safety and performance, and are unlikely to be noticed by car buyers.

“It requires some courage on their part,” Shiga said.

A visit to a company making plastic seat belt parts reduced the number of those components being rejected by three-quarters, he added.

READ MORE

Electric-car maker Lucid receives subpoena from SEC

Lucid Group Inc has received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to an investigation on its ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Shell wins court case to start seismic surveys offshore SA

A SA high court on Friday struck down an urgent application brought by environmentalists to stop oil major Royal Dutch Shell starting seismic surveys ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Toyota says all Europe sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035

Toyota Motor Corp said all new vehicle sales in Western Europe will be zero-emission models by 2035 as the world's biggest automaker complies with ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  2. Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP Motorsport
  3. Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen Motorsport
  4. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  5. Verstappen predominantly at fault in Hamilton collision, officials say Motorsport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell