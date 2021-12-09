Porsche brings classic colours back to life

To meet a rising demand for custom-painted Porsches, the German firm has expanded its colour palette into a veritable kaleidoscope of offerings, including the revival of cult-classic hues.

Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur personalisation division has expanded the colour range by more than 160 shades across all model series, on top of which customers are also able to create their own bespoke shades.

Unusual paint finishes have always been part of the brand and are an important differentiating feature for some customers, says Alexander Fabig, head of Porsche Individualisation and Classic.

The Paint to Sample programme offers classic colours from the 1990s including Maritime Blue, Rubystar Red and Mint Green, which before this were exclusively offered on the type 964 Porsche 911.

For the 911 and 718 model series, there are more than 100 new paint colours to choose from. For the Panamera, Macan and Cayenne, customers can choose from more than 50 options, while a further 65 exterior colours complete the offering for Taycan drivers.

Paint to Sample can be ordered during the configuration process of a new vehicle at all Porsche Centres worldwide.

With the custom Paint to Sample Plus programme, buyers are able to order a 911, 718 or Taycan in just about any hue they like from a colour sample. Consultation and pricing is available at all Porsche Centres worldwide.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also produces limited small series and editions.