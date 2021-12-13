news

Vietnam’s EV maker VinFast starts building battery factory

13 December 2021 - 10:09 By Nguyen Kieu Giang
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast started construction of a battery manufacturing factory in the country that will power its electric cars and buses.
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast started construction of a battery manufacturing factory in the country that will power its electric cars and buses.
Image: Bloomberg

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast started construction of a battery manufacturing factory in the country that will power its electric cars and buses. 

More than 4-trillion dong (roughly R2,786,130,630) will be invested in the first phase, and the factory will have the capacity to produce 100,000 lithium battery packs per year, parent company Vingroup said on Sunday. The plant in the central province of Ha Tinh will be developed over eight hectares. 

In the second phase, the factory will expand production to include battery cells and make 1-million battery packs a year, the company said, without elaborating on the timing.

VinFast, which is planning a US factory by the end of 2024, unveiled its two electric SUVs — VF e35 and VF e36 — at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. It expects to take global preorders for the EVs in the first half of 2022. In the Vietnamese market, the company will deliver its first electric automobiles to domestic customers on December 25. 

Bloomberg News

For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Herbert Diess stays on as CEO to steer Volkswagen into an electric future

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will stay on with rejigged responsibilities, the car maker said on Thursday, ending weeks of uncertainty about his ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Toyota halts production at Japan factories due to supply shortage

Toyota Motor Corp has halted production at two factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.
Motoring
3 days ago

Tesla scrutinised for allowing video games to be played while its cars are moving

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is reviewing a recent software update by Tesla Inc. that allows drivers to ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mercedes-Benz C-Class pricing announced New Models
  2. Mercedes protest as Verstappen wins first F1 title Motorsport
  3. These were SA's 20 top-selling SUVs in November news
  4. WATCH | Rare Alfa Romeo GTV 6 3.0 auctioned for R1.1m Features
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 VW Golf GTI and eGolf Reviews

Latest Videos

Versace Eros 2015 | Fragrances
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...