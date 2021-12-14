Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for merchandise

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric carmaker will accept dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis.

“Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” Musk said in a tweet.

Dogecoin jumped 24% to $0.195 after the news.

Tesla sells merchandise such as apparel, belt buckle, mini models of its vehicles, quad bike 'Cyberquad' for kids and 'Cyberwhistle' modelled after its much-awaited Cybertruck.