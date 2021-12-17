news

CAR SALES

Here are SA’s most popular compact cars

Buyers flock to small hatches and crossovers as economy bites

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
17 December 2021 - 16:03
Suzuki was the third best-selling brand in November, helped by strong sales of the S-Presso.
Image: Supplied

New-vehicle sales in SA showed signs of getting back into gear last month with 41,588 cars and commercial vehicles exiting showrooms. It was a small rise over the 41,035 units sold in October but a substantial 6.6% increase over November 2020.

The evergreen Toyota Hilux as usual topped last month’s charts, but behind it the bulk of sales went to compact hatchbacks and crossovers, as part of a buy-down trend due to middle-class disposable income coming under pressure.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross was the top-performing passenger car, and in its first month it overtook both the VW Polo Vivo and VW Polo. It will be interesting to watch the sales battle between this trio in the coming months, especially once the facelifted Polo arrives in the first quarter of 2022.

Suzuki was a popular player in the compact segment, with the S-Presso its top-selling model ahead of the Swift. It was SA’s third best-selling brand behind Toyota and VW, and the 3,082 units in November was a hair’s breadth behind Suzuki’s overall record of 3,134 units sold in September.

Hyundai, Kia and Renault also moved a lot of metal in the compact-car segment last month, with former strong sellers like the Ford Figo and Datsun Go experiencing dips in the face of newer rivals.

SA’s top-selling compact vehicles — November 2021

Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,757

VW Polo Vivo — 1,608

Toyota Starlet — 1,477

VW Polo — 1,221

Suzuki S-Presso — 926

Toyota Agya — 911

Renault Kwid — 876

Suzuki Swift — 859

VW T-Cross — 838

Kia Picanto — 729

Renault Triber — 719

Toyota Urban Cruiser — 699

VW Polo Sedan — 669

Ford Ecosport — 630

Hyundai Atos — 551

Hyundai Creta — 525

Haval Jolion — 468

Hyundai Grand i10 — 444

Kia Sonet — 439

Toyota Rumion — 375

Nissan Magnite — 371

Hyundai Venue — 360

Kia Rio — 328

Suzuki Dzire — 314

Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 310

Nissan Almera — 269

Renault Kiger — 257

Suzuki Jimny — 252

Hyundai i20 — 245

VW T-Roc — 235

Kia Seltos — 217

Honda Amaze — 205

Mahindra KUV — 171

Suzuki Ertiga — 168

Renault Duster — 150

Kia Pegas — 124

Hyundai Kona — 111

Peugeot 208 — 111

Ford Figo — 105

Datsun Go — 105

