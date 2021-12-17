Ken Block’s new Audi revealed

Today, Audi claims to have modernised the spirit of the classic S1 in a radical, electrified one-off made for American drift star Ken Block to star in his latest Elektrikhana video.



By now everyone knows this master of sideways theatrics switched allegiances from blue oval brand Ford. It was an 11-year partnership that came to an end in January this year. Block was reported describing the split as amicable, adding that the intensive electric agenda at Audi would take his famous gymkhana productions to the next level.

The new car — which wears the official title of S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron — has clear kinship to the original, from a visual perspective. From its protruding frontal spoiler to the cartoonish rear wing and squared arches, the cues have been translated faithfully. Audi chief designer Marc Lichte spearheaded the project.