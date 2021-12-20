Honda has tweaked its CR-V, but it’s still grumpy, which is the way we like it

It is worth remembering that Honda was one of the pioneers of the medium-sized sport-utility vehicle (SUV) segment.

The CR-V was launched as far back as 1995, well before players like the Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5, Volkswagen Tiguan and Peugeot 3008. Its only real contemporaries during that era were the Toyota RAV4 and Kia Sportage, released globally in 1994 and 1993 respectively.

The Minato, Tokyo, carmaker released the all-new Fit in SA earlier this year, followed by an extensively revised Amaze. Completing the new product hat-trick this week is a refreshed CR-V for 2022.