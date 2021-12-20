Kia’s Carens has smart looks and top-drawer tech

Kia has reinvented the Carens moniker. But if you were shuddering at a flashback of its first-generation predecessor, often seen in drab, two-tone shades, take heart: the new version is far more compelling in execution. Our market last saw the Carens in 2007, when the second generation was offered. Its successor was not brought here.

Like the original Carens, the new model is a seven-seater, multipurpose vehicle. It was revealed at a global launch event in India, where the model will be built for export to various international markets. Overseas, it has rivals such as the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, not sold here. In the SA context, the Carens would be more along the lines of the Renault Triber, Mitsubishi Xpander, Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Honda BR-V.