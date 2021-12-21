China’s NIO ET5 is one serious EV

Underestimate the rise of the Chinese automobile industry at your own peril. Locally, manufacturers such as Haval have made great strides with products such as the Jolion and latest-generation H6, while countrymen Chery are positioned to strike with a product offensive that, on first impressions, appears rather competent.



Further abroad, there are start-up operations like NIO, which has established a formidable reputation in the electric vehicle space over a relatively short period. The brand, which opened its doors in 2014, recently unveiled its latest creation: a medium-sized sedan named ET5. It will rival the Tesla Model 3.

In its company profile, NIO describes itself as a pioneer of premium Chinese electric vehicles, pushing the agenda of connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. In other words, all the factors needed to secure relevance given the current trajectory of the modern automobile. NIO also has a Formula E racing team.

The performance highlights of the ET5 are impressive: 360kW, 700Nm and a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds. But more integral to its appeal is the quoted range. The manufacturer says it can go over 1,000km fully-charged, in ideal conditions, when equipped with the long-range battery. The standard battery yields a range of 550km. It is a four-wheel drive vehicle, with an electric motor at either axle.

Adding to the importance of the ET5, is its front-line position in the European expansion of NIO. According to a Reuters report earlier this year, Norway became the first country in the world where electric vehicle sales eclipsed those of petrol, diesel and hybrid models in 2021. Appropriately, this is where NIO will make its debut, before entering Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.