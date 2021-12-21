Get outdoorsy with the Bentley Bentayga, but please, don’t ask about price

The definition of being outdoors depends on who you ask. Some people, mainly Volkswagen Golf 1 drivers, like to bask while parked at Zoo Lake, boot open, thumping music, taking pulls from a tall, smoky apparatus. And when George Michael released the 1998 hit Outside, he was not referring to a hike up Johannesburg's Melville Koppies.

Your choice of activities is probably a lot clearer if you are a Bentley Bentayga owner. This week, the automaker released a special-edition version designed around its customers’ favourite nature-related hobbies: angling, equestrian pastimes and frolics with canine friends. This is how the 1% luxuriates in the countryside. Meet the Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits Collection.