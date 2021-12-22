VW Golf 8 to gain infotainment update

The SA market does not receive the regular derivatives of the Volkswagen Golf 8, with our exposure limited to the GTI model exclusively. The model was launched earlier this year, and while it received praise for its sprinting abilities and superb suspension, it took flack for its user-unfriendly digital interface.

Overseas, Volkswagen recently announced it would be optimising the infotainment system in the hatchback. On December 16 the company said the upgraded setup would go into production over the next few weeks.

We could not confirm a local timeline for the enhanced operating system since the Volkswagen SA media office is closed for the festive season, but we will make a follow-up inquiry at the beginning of 2022.

The good news is that a software update will be available to those who have already taken delivery, according to the press release, adding that customers will be approached. Although they are unlikely to gain the hardware element involved with this upgrade, which includes a new chip unit with 25% more computing capacity and a graphics card that triples performance.

"For the customer, this essentially means a faster response: for a typical navigation destination entry, the list of results is usually ready in less than five seconds — much more quickly than before," it stated.