GM joins Google in retreat from 2022 CES

US automaker General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc's Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo on Thursday joined the companies no longer attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person early next month due to rising Covid-19 infections.

GM chief executive Mary Barra had been scheduled to give a keynote speech at the annual conference on January 5, during which the company would have shown its electric Silverado pickup truck for the first time. Barra will still make the speech and presentation remotely, a spokesperson said.

"We have decided to move to an all-digital approach with our activation at CES 2022 in January," the U.S. automaker said.

"We are continuing with our plans on January 5 to share our significant company news, including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV."

A Google spokesperson said: "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022," adding Google would continue to "identify and support virtual opportunities".

Waymo said in a blog post it hopes to participate virtually if possible at the Las Vegas event, which traditionally has drawn more than 180,000 people from around the world to discuss emerging technologies and party through the night with business contacts.

ByteDance-owned TikTok said it would hold a virtual event for partners and advertisers. Also on Thursday, Intel Corp said it would minimise staffing at CES.

"The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is always a top priority," the chipmaker said.

"Our plans for CES will move to a digital first, live experience, with minimal on-site staff."