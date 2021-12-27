WATCH | World’s fastest Christmas tree?

America’s Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) is known for its extreme upgrade packages, Venom hypercars and manic Project Deep Space vehicle.



The firm also enjoys an annual Christmas run in which it straps a tree to the roof of a fast car to see how the adjusted aerodynamic properties would affect top speed.



Talking about leaving in a hurry. This time around, HPE borrowed the modified Audi RS6 belonging to the founder’s wife for the experiment. This is what happened.