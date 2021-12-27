news

WATCH | World’s fastest Christmas tree?

27 December 2021 - 13:23 By Motoring Reporter
This is probably not the most gentle way to transport festive shrubs, but it looks like fun.
This is probably not the most gentle way to transport festive shrubs, but it looks like fun.
Image: Supplied

America’s Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) is known for its extreme upgrade packages, Venom hypercars and manic Project Deep Space vehicle.

The firm also enjoys an annual Christmas run in which it straps a tree to the roof of a fast car to see how the adjusted aerodynamic properties would affect top speed.

Talking about leaving in a hurry. This time around, HPE borrowed the modified Audi RS6 belonging to the founder’s wife for the experiment. This is what happened.

Good thing the decorations and fairy lights were removed before the attempt. A few weeks ago John Hennessey tried the run in his very Porsche 911 Turbo S. See how that went.

REVIEW | 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S is a silent road rocket

In a straight line this electric car goes toe to toe with the most potent road-going petrol Porsche yet built
Motoring
1 month ago

The Porsche 992 Turbo S is the most exciting member of the 911 range

And not only because it's the most powerful model the breed has ever known
Lifestyle
1 year ago

REVIEW | 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is an everyday family sports car

South Africans have a curious aversion to station wagons given the practicality of the body style. These big-booted family cars are popular in Europe ...
Motoring
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  2. These were the top compact SUVs launched in 2021 New Models
  3. Kia’s Carens has smart looks and top-drawer tech news
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi RS 7 is a luxury muscle car Reviews
  5. 2011 vs 2021: Which cars are SA motorists buying? Features

Latest Videos

Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy
Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 