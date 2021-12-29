Shelby celebrating 60th with wild Mustang

Shelby American announced this month that one of its most famous vehicles, the Ford Shelby GT500KR Mustang, will return to honour the company’s 60th anniversary next year.



A limited-run of 60 “King of the Road” post-title packages with 671kW+ will be available worldwide for the 2020-2022 model year Shelby GT500.

“Sixty years ago, Shelby American and Ford Motor Company collaborated on their first car, the Shelby Cobra,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “That relationship resulted in racing championships, victories over Ferrari at Le Mans and amazing Shelby cars based on the Ford Mustang.”

Conway added that every 2022 Shelby American model would wear a special 60th anniversary badge.

This is only the third time in history that a version of the Shelby GT500 has carried the “King of the Road” name.

The first time was in 1968, when the Shelby GT500KR was powered by the 428 Cobra Jet V8 that was rated at 250kW. It was equipped with a modified suspension, redesigned front and rear end, custom fibreglass hood and Cougar taillights. Shelby added a functional roll bar and wood-rimmed steering wheel. Offered in both fastback and convertible, Ford sold 1,570 GT500KR models in 1968 (1053 fastbacks and 517 convertibles).